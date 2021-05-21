Alcantara tosses 2-hit ball, leads Marlins past Phillies 6-0

Garrett Cooper homered to lead the Miami Marlins to a 6-0 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday night.

PHILADELPHIA — Sandy Alcantara tossed two-hit ball over six innings and Garrett Cooper homered to lead the Miami Marlins to a 6-0 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday night.

Vince Velasquez was a late scratch for the Philadelphia Phillies because of numb index finger on his right hand.

The Phillies instead started long reliever David Hale (0-1, 5.09 ERA) on short notice Thursday against the Marlins.

The first three pitchers of the game for Philadelphia all gave up runs and the Phillies have lost four of five games.

Miguel Rojas hit a solo shot for the Marlins.