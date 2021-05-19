Phillies rally with 7 runs in 8th inning to beat Marlins 8-3

The Philadelphia Phillies rallied to beat the Miami Marlins 8-3.

PHILADELPHIA — Pinch-hitter Ronald Torreyes delivered a tiebreaking, two-run double in the eighth inning and the Philadelphia Phillies rallied to beat the Miami Marlins 8-3.

In the Phillies’ first game since a dugout spat between manager Joe Girardi and infielder Jean Segura, the Marlins took a 3-1 lead when Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit a two-run homer off a 100 mph fastball from Jose Alvarado in the top of the eighth.

But the Phillies answered in the bottom half against relievers Dylan Floro and John Curtiss.

Phillies starter Zack Wheeler struck out 10, allowing one unearned run and five hits in seven innings.

Archie Bradley fanned the only batter he faced to earn the win in his first appearance since April 10.