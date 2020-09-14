x
Garrett wins major league debut as Marlins sweep Phillies

The sweep gave the Marlins a 4-2 lead in the seven-game series against the Phillies.
Credit: AP
Miami Marlins' Braxton Garrett pitches during the first inning of the second game of a baseball doubleheader against the Philadelphia Phillies, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

MIAMI — Braxton Garrett won his major league debut, pitching five solid innings and leading the Miami Marlins to an 8-1 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies for a sweep of their doubleheader Sunday. 

Garrett, recalled as Miami’s 29th man Sunday, allowed one run, three hits, struck out six and walked two. 

Starling Marte went 3-for-4 with two doubles and Jesus Aguilar had two hits and two RBI for Miami.With the sweep, Miami (23-21) moved into second place in the NL East half a game ahead of Philadelphia (23-22). 

The Marlins are 4-2 in the seven-game series against the Phillies that concludes Monday.  

First pitch for today's game is set for 4:05 p.m.

