Garrett wins major league debut as Marlins sweep Phillies

MIAMI — Braxton Garrett won his major league debut, pitching five solid innings and leading the Miami Marlins to an 8-1 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies for a sweep of their doubleheader Sunday.
Garrett, recalled as Miami’s 29th man Sunday, allowed one run, three hits, struck out six and walked two.
Starling Marte went 3-for-4 with two doubles and Jesus Aguilar had two hits and two RBI for Miami.With the sweep, Miami (23-21) moved into second place in the NL East half a game ahead of Philadelphia (23-22).
The Marlins are 4-2 in the seven-game series against the Phillies that concludes Monday.
First pitch for today's game is set for 4:05 p.m.