x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Seager, Muncy HR, Dodgers end Phillies' 8-game win streak

Max Scherzer and Aaron Nola had a a pitchers’ duel ruined by rain, and the Phillies saw their eight-game winning streak end.
Credit: AP
Los Angeles Dodgers' Trea Turner, left, scores past Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto on an RBI-single by Will Smith during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA — Corey Seager and Max Muncy homered and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-0. 

The Phillies had their eight-game winning streak end. Max Scherzer and Aaron Nola had a a pitchers’ duel ruined by rain. 

Scherzer and Nola combined for 13 strikeouts over a combined 7 1/3 innings in a scoreless matchup before heavy rain delayed the game in the bottom of the fourth inning for 1 hour, 44 minutes. 

Neither star pitcher returned when the game resumed. 

The game in Philadelphia ended just before 12:30 a.m.

The teams play again tonight at 7:05 p.m.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.