Betts homer in front of 52,078 leads Dodgers over Phillies

The crowd at Dodger Stadium was before the the largest to attend a professional sports league game in the United States since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Credit: AP
Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts runs to first after hitting a solo home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LOS ANGELES — Mookie Betts hit a go-ahead home run in the seventh inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-3 at Dodger Stadium before the largest crowd to attend a professional sports league game in the United States since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. 

The game was played before a sellout throng of 52,078 after California lifted many COVID-19 safety measures overnight, including allowing stadiums to go to full capacity. 

Phillies slugger Bryce Harper exited with lower back stiffness after he took an awkward swing in the fourth.

The teams will finish their series tonight at 10:10 p.m.

