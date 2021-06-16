Betts homer in front of 52,078 leads Dodgers over Phillies

The crowd at Dodger Stadium was before the the largest to attend a professional sports league game in the United States since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

LOS ANGELES — Mookie Betts hit a go-ahead home run in the seventh inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-3 at Dodger Stadium before the largest crowd to attend a professional sports league game in the United States since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The game was played before a sellout throng of 52,078 after California lifted many COVID-19 safety measures overnight, including allowing stadiums to go to full capacity.

Phillies slugger Bryce Harper exited with lower back stiffness after he took an awkward swing in the fourth.