Wheeler, Hoskins lead Phillies past Kershaw, Dodgers 2-0

LOS ANGELES — Zack Wheeler outpitched Clayton Kershaw, and Rhys Hoskins homered early to end an 0-for-33 slump as the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 2-0 to avoid a three-game sweep.

Hoskins connected in the first inning, J.T. Realmuto added an RBI double in the third and the Phillies rebounded from consecutive defeats to the Dodgers that followed a four-game winning streak.

Los Angeles was shut out for the first time since Sept. 14, 2019. Wheeler gave up five hits with four walks and six strikeouts in six innings.

He has thrown 14 consecutive scoreless innings over his last two outings.

Kershaw allowed two runs and eight hits in six innings, with one walk and nine strikeouts.

The Phillies will continue their West Coast swing with a trip to San Francisco to face the Giants.