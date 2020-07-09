x
Phillies put Bruce, Quinn on IL; thin ahead of busy stretch

The Philadelphia Phillies put outfielders Jay Bruce and Roman Quinn on the injured list Sunday.
Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Roman Quinn collides with the outfield wall after he missed an RBI double hit by New York Mets' Robinson Chirinos during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

The Philadelphia Phillies put outfielders Jay Bruce and Roman Quinn on the injured list Sunday, leaving the roster in a bind ahead of a busy stretch in the schedule. 

Bruce re-aggravated a left quadriceps injury Saturday during a 5-1 loss to the New York Mets and was added to the 10-day injured list. 

Quinn was placed on the seven-day concussion injured list after slamming into the center field wall chasing a fly ball Saturday. 

Outfielder Kyle Garlick was recalled from the club’s alternate site, exhausting Philadelphia’s 40-man position players at their Triple-A park in Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania. 

Right-hander Mauricio Llovera was also called up. 

