Phillies put Bruce, Quinn on IL; thin ahead of busy stretch

The Philadelphia Phillies put outfielders Jay Bruce and Roman Quinn on the injured list Sunday, leaving the roster in a bind ahead of a busy stretch in the schedule.

Bruce re-aggravated a left quadriceps injury Saturday during a 5-1 loss to the New York Mets and was added to the 10-day injured list.

Quinn was placed on the seven-day concussion injured list after slamming into the center field wall chasing a fly ball Saturday.

Outfielder Kyle Garlick was recalled from the club’s alternate site, exhausting Philadelphia’s 40-man position players at their Triple-A park in Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania.