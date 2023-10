Are you ready to run through a brick wall? Well, you will be now.

PHILADELPHIA — As if you needed any other reason to be excited about the Philadelphia Phillies return to the postseason, and then the team released its hype video this morning.

On the morning of Red October's dawn in 2023, goosebumps can be felt across the region.

Sit back, enjoy, and let Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, Tom McCarthy, and Garrett Stubbs help you get excited for the 2023 Phillies playoff run:

If you don't understand Philadelphia, come here in October. #RedOctober Posted by Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday, October 3, 2023