Fightin' for more | Phillies release hype video ahead of Opening Day 2023

The defending National League Champions will open the season against the Texas Rangers on Thursday afternoon.

PHILADELPHIA — As if you needed a reason to be more excited for Opening Day 2023, the defending National League Champion Philadelphia Phillies have released a hype video ahead of the team's season opener against the Texas Rangers on Thursday afternoon.

The team is coming off its first postseason appearance since 2011, and expectations are sky high entering the season.

Last year, backup catcher Garrett Stubbs became the unofficial "hype guy" during the playoff run.

Now, he's taken his talents to narrating, as well.

You can watch the full hype video here: