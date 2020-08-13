Phillies to retire team number '15' for Dick Allen

This marks the first time a player who is not in the Baseball Hall of Fame will have his number retired by the Phillies.

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Phillies have announced that the team will retire Dick Allen's #15 jersey.

The announcement marks the first time the Phillies will retire a team number of a player who did not reach the Baseball Hall of Fame.

The Phillies will bestow the highest honor a club can confer upon a former player by retiring Dick Allen’s number 15: https://t.co/BsznUMVpIp pic.twitter.com/uGl5umXCJ9 — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) August 13, 2020

Allen is certainly worthy -- Over 15 Major League seasons, he hit .292 with 351 HR's and 1119 RBI's.

He won the 1972 American League MVP award while with the Chicago White Sox, but had his best years in Philadelphia.

After debuting with the Phillies in 1963, Allen would go on to spend nine years with the club, and hit 204 HR's with 605 RBI's.

Allen batted a solid .290 during his time in Philadelphia, and walked about half as much as he struck out.

In recent years, there have been many calls for Allen to make the Hall-of-Fame.