x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Phillies sign RHP Knebel to $10 million, 1-year contract

The 30-year-old Knebel posted a 2.45 ERA and had three saves in 27 total appearances for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2021.
Credit: AP
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Corey Knebel (46) inning in Game 1 of baseball's National League Championship Series Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Phillies signed right-handed reliever Corey Knebel to a $10 million, one-year contract on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old Knebel posted a 2.45 ERA and had three saves in 27 total appearances for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2021. 

Knebel was named to his first National League All-Star team in 2017 and led all NL pitchers with 76 appearances, but does have an injury history.

He missed the entire 2019 season while recovering from Tommy John Surgery and missed three months of the 2021 campaign with a lat strain.

If healthy, Knebel could give the Phillies an option to close games in 2022.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

In Other News

Post game reaction in loss to New York Giants | Locked On Eagles