Hampson 2 homers, Rockies take 3 of 4 from Phillies

Colorado Rockies' Elias Diaz, left, and Garrett Hampson celebrate after Hampson hit a two-run-home run against Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Hector Neris during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA — Garrett Hampson homered twice and knocked in all five runs as the Colorado Rockies dealt another blow to the Philadelphia Phillies’ playoff hopes with a 5-4 victory. 

Both of Hampson’s homers came on 0-2 pitches. Philadelphia pitchers have allowed 16 homers on 0-2 counts this season, the most in the majors. 

The Phillies fell 4 1/2 games behind NL East-leading Atlanta with 18 games to play. 

The Rockies took three of four at Philadelphia and won the season series, 5-2. 

Bryce Harper hit his 32nd homer of the season for the Phillies.

Philadelphia will stay home and host the Chicago Cubs beginning at 7:05 p.m. on Sept. 14.

