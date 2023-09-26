Phillies clinch playoff berth for second straight season

The Philadelphia Phillies will look to ride a magical 2023 season to the team's third World Series crown.

PHILADELPHIA — Red October is set to reign over Pennsylvania for the second straight year.

The Philadelphia Phillies are headed to the MLB Postseason after clinching their wild card spot in a 3-2 defeat of the Pittsburgh Pirates in the tenth inning at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday night.

The team will await finding out its first round opponent in the playoffs, and its currently between a possibility of five teams.

The likeliest scenario is that the Phillies host the Arizona Diamondbacks for a best-of-three Wild Card series beginning Oct. 3.