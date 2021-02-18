Reports: Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto fractures thumb

Less than a month after resigning with the team, J.T. Realmuto has suffered an injury to his right thumb.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Editor's note: The above video is from October 6.

Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto has suffered a fractured right thumb, according to reports.

MLB.com's Todd Zolecki says that Realmuto's thumb will be immobilized for two weeks but the team hopes that he will be ready for Opening Day against the Atlanta Braves on April 1.

Zolecki reported that Realmuto thought he had suffered a bone bruise until an MRI on Wednesday revealed a fracture.

Realmuto, 29, resigned with the Phillies less than a month ago on a deal worth $115.5 million.

The $23.1 million average annual value of the contract is a record for catchers, surpassing the $23 AAV of the contract extension signed by Joe Maurer with the Minnesota Twins in 2010, MLB.com said.

Realmuto's contract also establishes a new record for a free-agent deal signed by a catcher, topping Brian McCann's $85 million deal with the Yankees in 2013, MLB.com said.

Last year, Realmuto batted .266 with 11 home runs and 32 RBI in an 60-game season abbreviated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

When the offseason began, Realmuto declined the Phillies' $18.9 million qualifying offer, opting to become a free agent for the first time in his career.

Realmuto is a career .278 hitter with a 111 OPS+, and he’s a two-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger winner.

The team will likely play Andrew Knapp as the starter in Realmuto's stead.

Throughout Spring Training, the Phillies will play a few young catchers including prospects Logan O'Hoppe and Rafael Marchan.