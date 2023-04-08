Phillies place OF Marsh on 10-day injured list with left knee contusion

Marsh got hurt during Saturday night’s 9-6 victory over Kansas City when he crashed into the center-field wall trying to catch Samad Taylor’s fifth-inning triple.

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Phillies placed outfielder Brandon Marsh on the 10-day injured list on Sunday with a left knee contusion.

Marsh got hurt during Saturday night’s 9-6 victory over Kansas City when he crashed into the center-field wall trying to catch Samad Taylor’s fifth-inning triple. X-rays were negative, but further tests revealed the contusion.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson expects Marsh to be sidelined for two to three weeks.

The Phillies recalled Weston Wilson from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to take Marsh’s spot on the roster. A career minor leaguer, the 28-year-old Wilson is batting .260 with 25 homers and 69 RBIs in 100 games at Lehigh Valley.

Marsh has been one of Philadelphia’s most productive hitters this season, batting .284 with eight homers and 44 RBIs in 101 games. He also has a .369 on-base percentage and .463 slugging percentage.

Thomson said he will use rookie Johan Rojas, Wilson and reserve Jake Cave to fill Marsh’s spot. Another potential center-field option, Cristian Pache, is currently on the injured list with right elbow irritation. Pache could begin a minor league rehabilitation assignment as early as Tuesday, Thomson said.