Phillies sign reliever Brad Hand to one-year, $6 million deal

PHILADELPHIA — The Phillies have made another addition to the team's bullpen.

According to multiple reports, the team has agreed to a one-year, $6 million deal with left-handed reliever Brad Hand.

It is the second such deal in the past four days the Phillies have struck with a veteran reliever, as the team also added Jeurys Familia on Saturday.

Hand, 31, has been a consistent arm out of the bullpen for six teams over his 11-year big league career, posting a 3.68 ERA over 464 appearances.

Last season, Hand saw his season split between the Washington Nationals, Toronto Blue Jays, and New York Mets.

In total, Hand appeared in 57 games and pitched to a 3.38 ERA over 56 innings while racking up 21 saves.

After beginning his career as a setup man, Hand blossomed into a closer in his time with the San Diego Padres and Cleveland Indians.

He is another example of a veteran reliever the Phillies have added with some relief in the closer's role.