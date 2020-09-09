Dalbec homers in 4th straight game; Red Sox, Phillies split

PHILADELPHIA — Bobby Dalbec homered for his fourth straight game, his two-run shot in the sixth inning enough to help the Boston Red Sox beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-2 and split a doubleheader.
Alec Bohm hit a two-out, two-run single in the seventh inning to rally the Phillies to 6-5 win in the opener.
Dalbec homered in both games of the doubleheader and the rookie first baseman has now homered in five of his first nine career games.
The Phillies will have a day off on Wednesday before heading to Miami to play seven games in five days.