Dalbec homers in 4th straight game; Red Sox, Phillies split

The teams split a doubleheader on Tuesday.

PHILADELPHIA — Bobby Dalbec homered for his fourth straight game, his two-run shot in the sixth inning enough to help the Boston Red Sox beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-2 and split a doubleheader.

Alec Bohm hit a two-out, two-run single in the seventh inning to rally the Phillies to 6-5 win in the opener.

Dalbec homered in both games of the doubleheader and the rookie first baseman has now homered in five of his first nine career games.