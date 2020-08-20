Red Sox snap 9-game skid, Devers HR in 6-3 win over Phils

The Phillies fell a game under .500 with the loss.

BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox ended their nine-game losing streak, with Rafael Devers homering and driving in three runs to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 6-3.

Devers finished with three hits. Jackie Bradley Jr. drove in two runs to help Boston avoid its first 10-game losing streak since 2014.

Philadelphia had won four straight after a 13-6 win to open the two-game series Tuesday.

Boston held an opponent to three or fewer runs for the first time since a 5-3 win over Toronto on Aug. 9.

The Phillies will now head to Buffalo on Thursday, where the team will play a doubleheader against the Blue Jays.