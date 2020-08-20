x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

Sports

Red Sox snap 9-game skid, Devers HR in 6-3 win over Phils

The Phillies fell a game under .500 with the loss.
Credit: AP
Boston Red Sox players congratulate each other after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at Fenway Park in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox ended their nine-game losing streak, with Rafael Devers homering and driving in three runs to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 6-3. 

Devers finished with three hits. Jackie Bradley Jr. drove in two runs to help Boston avoid its first 10-game losing streak since 2014. 

Philadelphia had won four straight after a 13-6 win to open the two-game series Tuesday.  

Boston held an opponent to three or fewer runs for the first time since a 5-3 win over Toronto on Aug. 9. 

The Phillies will now head to Buffalo on Thursday, where the team will play a doubleheader against the Blue Jays.

Game One is set to begin at 1:05 p.m., with Game Two set to begin about forty minutes after the completion of the first game.

Related Articles