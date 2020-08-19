Harper homers as Phillies score 7 in 6th to beat Boston 13-6

BOSTON — Bryce Harper hit a three-run homer during a seven-run sixth inning and the Philadelphia Phillies came from behind to crush Boston 13-6 on Tuesday night and send the Red Sox to their ninth consecutive loss.
Rhys Hoskins, Phil Gosselin and Jay Bruce also homered for the Phillies. Boston went ahead 3-0 and still led 4-2 before Philadelphia sent nine batters to the plate with two outs in the sixth.
They got seven hits and a walk before Colten Brewer, Boston’s third pitcher in the inning, struck out Jay Bruce to end it, capping a seven run inning.
Starter Zach Eflin struck out eight over four innings of work, and the Phillies bullpen combined to give up only two runs the rest of the way.
The teams conclude their quick two-game series today when they face off at 1:35 p.m. at Fenway Park.