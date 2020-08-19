Harper homers as Phillies score 7 in 6th to beat Boston 13-6

Bryce Harper hit a three-run homer during a seven-run sixth inning and the Philadelphia Phillies came from behind to crush Boston 13-6.

BOSTON — Bryce Harper hit a three-run homer during a seven-run sixth inning and the Philadelphia Phillies came from behind to crush Boston 13-6 on Tuesday night and send the Red Sox to their ninth consecutive loss.

Rhys Hoskins, Phil Gosselin and Jay Bruce also homered for the Phillies. Boston went ahead 3-0 and still led 4-2 before Philadelphia sent nine batters to the plate with two outs in the sixth.

They got seven hits and a walk before Colten Brewer, Boston’s third pitcher in the inning, struck out Jay Bruce to end it, capping a seven run inning.

Starter Zach Eflin struck out eight over four innings of work, and the Phillies bullpen combined to give up only two runs the rest of the way.