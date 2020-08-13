x
Ruiz, Sisco, Santander go deep in Orioles' win over Phillies

Rio Ruiz, Chance Sisco and Anthony Santander all homered to lead the Baltimore Orioles to a 5-4 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday night.
Baltimore Orioles' Rio Ruiz, right, and Renato Nunez celebrate after Ruiz's home run off Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Zach Eflin during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA — Rio Ruiz, Chance Sisco and Anthony Santander all homered to lead the Baltimore Orioles to a 5-4 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday night. 

Ruiz also made a diving grab at third base in the eighth and his shovel toss to second ended the inning and preserved Baltimore's lead. 

Cole Sulser worked a scoreless ninth for his fourth save. 

Phillies starter Zach Eflin struck out a career-high 10 and walked only one in six innings. 

The teams face off in the final game of the series today at 4:05 p.m.

