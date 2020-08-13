Ruiz, Sisco, Santander go deep in Orioles' win over Phillies

PHILADELPHIA — Rio Ruiz, Chance Sisco and Anthony Santander all homered to lead the Baltimore Orioles to a 5-4 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday night.
Ruiz also made a diving grab at third base in the eighth and his shovel toss to second ended the inning and preserved Baltimore's lead.
Cole Sulser worked a scoreless ninth for his fourth save.
Phillies starter Zach Eflin struck out a career-high 10 and walked only one in six innings.
The teams face off in the final game of the series today at 4:05 p.m.