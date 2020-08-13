Ruiz, Sisco, Santander go deep in Orioles' win over Phillies

Rio Ruiz, Chance Sisco and Anthony Santander all homered to lead the Baltimore Orioles to a 5-4 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday night.

Ruiz also made a diving grab at third base in the eighth and his shovel toss to second ended the inning and preserved Baltimore's lead.

Cole Sulser worked a scoreless ninth for his fourth save.

Phillies starter Zach Eflin struck out a career-high 10 and walked only one in six innings.