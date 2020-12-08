x
Austin Hays' 2-run homer gives Orioles 10-9 win over Phils

Sloppy defense cost the Phillies a victory as lapses in back-to-back innings helped the Orioles score three runs to take the victory.
Credit: AP
Baltimore Orioles third baseman Rio Ruiz throws to first after fielding a ground out by Philadelphia Phillies' Andrew McCutchen during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA — Austin Hays hit a two-run, inside-the-park homer in the 10th inning to lift the Baltimore Orioles to a 10-9 win over the Philadelphia Phillies.

The ball landed out of reach of a diving Roman Quinn, and rolled all the way to the center field wall, allowing Hays to circle the bases.

Bryce Harper hit a tying, two-run homer in the eighth and Jean Segura gave the Phillies a 6-5 lead with a solo shot two outs later. But closer Hector Neris couldn’t hold it. 

After loading the bases while dealing with considerable control issues, Neris got Pedro Severino to pop up, but a stumbling Segura was unable to catch the ball after calling of Rhys Hoskins, allowing two runs to score on the play.

After Orioles closer Cole Sulser allowed a two-run single to Didi Gregorius with two outs in the ninth to tie it at 8, Hays put Baltimore ahead to stay. 

The teams will face off again tonight at 7:05 p.m.

