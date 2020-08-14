Orioles beat Phillies 11-4, complete 3-game sweep

PHILADELPHIA — Pedro Severino and Rio Ruiz hit homers to back Thomas Eshelman and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Philadelphia Phillies 11-4 to complete a three-game sweep.
Eshelman allowed two runs and four hits in five innings to earn his second career win.
Phillies starter Jake Arrieta gave up four runs and seven hits in 4 2/3 innings.
J.T. Realmuto hit a pair of two-run homers for the Phillies, who fell to 5-9 under first-year manager Joe Girardi.
Realmuto has seven homers and 17 RBIs.
The Orioles, who lost 108 games last season, are off to a 10-7 start.
Philadelphia will hit the road for just the second time this season, as they will travel to New York to face the Mets.
First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. on Friday.