Orioles beat Phillies 11-4, complete 3-game sweep

After being swept by the Orioles, the Phillies find themselves with a 5-9 record while heading to New York to face the Mets.

PHILADELPHIA — Pedro Severino and Rio Ruiz hit homers to back Thomas Eshelman and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Philadelphia Phillies 11-4 to complete a three-game sweep.

Eshelman allowed two runs and four hits in five innings to earn his second career win.

Phillies starter Jake Arrieta gave up four runs and seven hits in 4 2/3 innings.

J.T. Realmuto hit a pair of two-run homers for the Phillies, who fell to 5-9 under first-year manager Joe Girardi.

Realmuto has seven homers and 17 RBIs.

The Orioles, who lost 108 games last season, are off to a 10-7 start.

Philadelphia will hit the road for just the second time this season, as they will travel to New York to face the Mets.