Orioles beat Phillies 11-4, complete 3-game sweep

After being swept by the Orioles, the Phillies find themselves with a 5-9 record while heading to New York to face the Mets.
Credit: AP
Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jake Arrieta walks to the dugout after being pulled during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA — Pedro Severino and Rio Ruiz hit homers to back Thomas Eshelman and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Philadelphia Phillies 11-4 to complete a three-game sweep. 

Eshelman allowed two runs and four hits in five innings to earn his second career win. 

Phillies starter Jake Arrieta gave up four runs and seven hits in 4 2/3 innings.  

J.T. Realmuto hit a pair of two-run homers for the Phillies, who fell to 5-9 under first-year manager Joe Girardi. 

Realmuto has seven homers and 17 RBIs. 

The Orioles, who lost 108 games last season, are off to a 10-7 start. 

Philadelphia will hit the road for just the second time this season, as they will travel to New York to face the Mets.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. on Friday.

