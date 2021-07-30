Phillies bring back infielder Freddy Galvis in deal with Orioles

The infielder previously played for the Phillies from 2012 until the end 2017.

The Phillies have reunited with an infielder who had played for the club for five seasons.

According to multiple reports, the team has acquired infielder Freddy Galvis from the Baltimore Orioles. The return for the Orioles was not immediately clear.

Galvis, 31, is hitting .249 in 72 games for the Orioles this season.

A career .247 hitter, Galvis is known much more for his glove than his bat.

Since being traded by the Phillies to the San Diego Padres in 2017, Galvis has taken a tour around the league, playing for the Toronto Blue Jays, Cincinnati Reds, and Baltimore Orioles in the last four years.

Now, Galvis will look to provide a depth option off the bench for the Phillies.

Fans celebrated the infielder's return on social media:

Freddy Galvis is back. pic.twitter.com/GNPJ0IVei0 — Jonny Heller (@JonnyHeller) July 30, 2021