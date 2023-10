The National League Division Series is shifting back to Citizens Bank Park for Games 3 & 4, and fans are ready to give the Phillies the home field advantage.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHILADELPHIA — The National League Division Series is shifting back to Philadelphia.

Tonight, the Phillies will host the Atlanta Braves in a pivotal Game 3 before also hosting Game 4 tomorrow at Citizens Bank Park.

If necessary, Game 5 would be played back at Truist Park in Atlanta.

However, the team and the fans are aiming to end the series in Philadelphia, taking full advantage of playing on their home field.