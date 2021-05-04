Phillies pitchers dominate again, sweep Braves on Bohm hit

Alec Bohm hit a tiebreaking single in the eighth inning, Zach Eflin gave the team another strong start and the Phillies completed a three-game sweep of the Braves.

PHILADELPHIA — Alec Bohm hit a tiebreaking single in the eighth inning, Zach Eflin gave Philadelphia another strong start and the Phillies completed a three-game sweep of the defending NL East champion Atlanta Braves with a 2-1 win Sunday.

Philadelphia’s pitching staff was the story of the season-opening series as the starting trio of Aaron Nola, Zack Wheeler and Eflin surrendered only three runs, 11 hits and one walk in 20 2/3 innings against an Atlanta lineup that led the majors in 2020 with 556 hits.

The Phillies bullpen, which posted a 7.06 ERA in 2020, didn’t yield a run in 7 1/3 innings in the set.

The team will remain at Citizens Bank Park to host the New York Mets to begin the week.