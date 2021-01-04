Segura's RBI single gives Phillies 3-2 win over Braves in 10

The Phillies took a walk-off win in their season opener against the Braves.

PHILADELPHIA — Jean Segura hit an RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning to lift the Philadelphia Phillies over the Atlanta Braves 3-2 in their season opener.

After Nate Jones intentionally walked Did Gregorius, Segura hit a bouncer down the third-base line to score Bryce Harper, who began the inning as the automatic runner at second base and advanced to third on a grounder.

In the top of the inning, center fielder Roman Quinn made a perfect throw to the plate to retire Ozzie Albies, who was trying to score on Marcell Ozuna’s fly ball.

The teams will continue their three-game set on Sat., April 3 at 4:05 p.m.