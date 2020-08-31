Riley, Swanson help Braves to wild 12-10 win over Phillies

The Braves were able to salvage the last of the three game series against the Phillies.

PHILADELPHIA — Austin Riley homered, doubled and drove in three runs in Atlanta’s 10-run second inning, Dansby Swanson also went deep and the Braves held on for a wild 12-10 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.

Nick Markakis and Marcell Ozuna each added three hits and two RBIs for the first-place Braves, who avoided a three-game sweep and moved three games ahead of the Phillies and Miami in the NL East.

Every Atlanta starter got at least one hit and scored at least one run.