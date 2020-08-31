Riley, Swanson help Braves to wild 12-10 win over Phillies

PHILADELPHIA — Austin Riley homered, doubled and drove in three runs in Atlanta’s 10-run second inning, Dansby Swanson also went deep and the Braves held on for a wild 12-10 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.
Nick Markakis and Marcell Ozuna each added three hits and two RBIs for the first-place Braves, who avoided a three-game sweep and moved three games ahead of the Phillies and Miami in the NL East.
Every Atlanta starter got at least one hit and scored at least one run.
Andrew McCutchen, Rhys Hoskins, Didi Gregorius and Roman Quinn homered for the Phillies, whose five-game winning streak was snapped.