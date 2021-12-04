x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

Sports

Gregorius powers Phillies to narrow win over Braves

A controversial call at home plate in the 8th inning helped lift the Phillies to victory on Sunday night.
Credit: AP
Philadelphia Phillies' Didi Gregorius (18) follows through on three-run home run as Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) looks on in the fourth inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ATLANTA — Didi Gregorius hit a three-run homer in Philadelphia's four-run fourth inning and the go-ahead sacrifice fly in the ninth to help the Phillies snap the Atlanta Braves’ four-game winning streak with a 7-6 victory. 

Alec Bohm doubled off Braves closer Will Smith to begin the ninth, advanced to third on a bunt and scored to make it 7-6 on Gregorius’ fly to shallow left. 

Marcell Ozuna’s throw bounced twice before Bohm was initially called safe even though it appeared he didn’t get his foot on the plate against catcher Travis d’Arnaud’s tag attempt. 

The play was reviewed and upheld, prompting fans at Truist Park to throw debris into the outfield.

Phillies closer Hector Neris was able to secure the victory in the ninth inning.

The Phillies will now head to Flushing, New York to face the Mets.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.