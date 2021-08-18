x
VanMeter's homer lifts D-backs over slumping Phillies 3-2

Josh VanMeter hit a two-run homer and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the slumping Philadelphia Phillies 3-2.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Josh VanMeter, right, celebrates his two-run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies with Christian Walker during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

PHOENIX — Josh VanMeter hit a two-run homer, Taylor Widener pitched five quality innings and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the slumping Philadelphia Phillies 3-2.

The Phillies lost for the fifth time in seven games as they try to keep pace in the National League playoff race. 

Bryce Harper homered in the third to give Philadelphia a 1-0 lead but his team couldn’t generate much offense the rest of the way. It was Harper’s 22nd homer of the season. 

The All-Star walked in the first inning to stretch his on-base streak to 24 games.

The teams will play again tonight at 9:40 p.m.

