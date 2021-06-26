Nola strikes out 10 straight Mets to match MLB record

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola struck out 10 straight New York Mets batters, tying a major league record that stood alone for more than five decades.

Hall of Famer Tom Seaver fanned his final 10 hitters for the Mets in a 2-1 victory over San Diego at Shea Stadium on April 22, 1970.

That mark for consecutive Ks held for 51 years until Nola whiffed Michael Conforto leading off the fourth inning in the first game of a doubleheader at Citi Field, which replaced Shea as the Mets’ home in 2009 on the same site in Queens.

Nola started and ended his streak with punchouts of Conforto.

Pete Alonso halted the run when he doubled on a 1-2 slider.