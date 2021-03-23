Four in a row: Aaron Nola set to start Opening Day for Phillies

Nola, 27, will open the season for the fourth straight year for the Phillies.

PHILADELPHIA — Editor's note: The above video is from October 12, 2020.

For the fourth consecutive Opening Day, Aaron Nola will take the mound for the Philadelphia Phillies.

The team tabbed Nola as its starter for the first game of the season on Monday.

Nola, 27, pitched 71.1 innings in the abbreviated 2020 season. He went 5-5 with a 3.28 ERA over his 12 starts with 96 strikeouts.

The right-hander also had the first two complete games of his career last season.

The Phillies hope that Nola can continue that performance in 2021.

He will headline a rotation that will also feature Zack Wheeler and Zach Eflin, pending a return from injury.

The team is also expected to have Matt Moore and Chase Anderson rounding out its rotation.