Here is the Philadelphia Phillies 2023 Opening Day roster

PHILADELPHIA — Major League Baseball's 2023 Opening Day is set for Thursday, March 30, and all 30 clubs are scheduled to play.

This year, the defending National League Champion Philadelphia Phillies will open the season in Arlington, Texas against the Rangers.

First pitch for that game is scheduled for 4:05 E.T.

The team has released which players have made its Opening Day roster. Of course, superstar outfielder Bryce Harper will not begin the year with the team as he recovers from Tommy John surgery.

Here's a look at who will be suiting up for the Phillies to begin the season:

CATCHERS

J.T. Realmuto

Garrett Stubs

INFIELDERS

Darick Hall

Bryson Stott

Trea Turner

Alec Bohm

Edmundo Sosa

Josh Harrison

OUTFIELDERS

Kyle Schwarber

Brandon Marsh

Nick Castellanos

Dalton Guthrie

Jack Cave

PITCHERS

Aaron Nola

Zack Wheeler

Bailey Falter

Matt Strahm

Seranthony Dominguez

Craig Kimbrel

Gregory Soto

Connor Brogdon

Andrew Bellatti

Andrew Vasquez

Jose Alvarado

Taijuan Walker