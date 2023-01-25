Do you miss the Phillies? Here are some of the best highlights from the 2022 postseason run

PHILADELPHIA — Editor's note: The above video is from Jan. 19.
It was a run to remember.
The 2022 MLB Postseason did not end the way that the Philadelphia Phillies or their fans had hoped, but the ride is something that the fan base, team and organization will never forget.
Now, here we are, in the doldrums of winter.
The NFL schedule is winding down with only three games left before the offseason, and pitchers and catchers don't report to Spring Training until mid-February.
The team has made some great moves to prepare for 2023, yet, the Phillies fans can't seem to stop reliving the magic of the 2022 postseason run.
Here are some of the best moments of that run:
#1 Phillies take lead on Jean Segura two-run single
#2 Nick Castellanos saves the day (Pt. 1)
#3 Rhys Hoskins bat spike
#4 Bryce Harper blows it open
#5 Brandon Marsh starts it off well
#6 J.T. Realmuto goes inside-the-park home run
#7 Night-night from Seranthony Dominguez
#8 Kyle Schwarber hits one to another planet
#9 Bryce Harper sends the Phillies to the World Series
#10 J.T. Realmuto helps take lead late
#11 Nick Castellanos saves the day (Pt. 2)
#12 Phillies club five home runs off Astros
Here's to hoping the team can make many more memories in 2023.
Pitchers and catchers will report to Spring Training no later than Feb. 16.