Hathaway scores twice late to lead Caps' comeback vs. Flyers

Gerry Mayhew scored a pair of goals and Travis Sanheim had a goal and an assist for Philadelphia, which has lost four in a row.
Washington Capitals' Joe Snively, right, celebrates with Alex Ovechkin (8) after scoring a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

PHILADELPHIA — Garnet Hathaway scored two goals in a span of less than two minutes late in the third period and the Washington Capitals rallied late to defeat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-3. 

Joe Snively, Michal Kempny and John Carlson also scored for the Capitals, who won their fifth in a row on the road to improve to 16-5-4 away from Washington. 

Gerry Mayhew scored a pair of goals and Travis Sanheim had a goal and an assist for Philadelphia, which has lost four in a row. 

The Flyers played the first contest of a club-record eight-game homestand. 

They won’t hit the road again until March 10 at Florida.

The team will next play the Carolina Hurricanes at 3:00 p.m. on Mon., Feb. 21.

