Reports: Flyers-Capitals game Tuesday cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols

Philadelphia has been dealing with the COVID-19 safety protocols among some of its players.

The Philadelphia Flyers Tuesday night matchup against the Washington Capitals has been postponed due to the National Hockey League's COVID-19 safety protocols, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer and other outlets.

No makeup date has been set.

This comes after an announcement just yesterday that both of the Flyers' games set for later this week against the New Jersey Devils have been postponed as well.

New Jersey had 16 players on the league's COVID-19 protocol list Sunday.

On Sunday, the Flyers were without defensemen Travis Sanheim because he was unavailable because of COVID-19 protocols.

However, being unavailable doesn't necessarily mean a player, like Sanheim, has the virus, and reasons such as coming into close contact with a person who has tested positive for coronavirus can also be a reason why a player is placed onto the COVID-19 protocol list.