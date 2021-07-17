x
Predators' revamp goes on with trade of Ryan Ellis to Flyers

The Flyers acquired defenseman Ryan Ellis from the Predators for defenseman Philippe Myers and forward Nolan Patrick.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this May 17, 2021, file photo, Nashville Predators defenseman Ryan Ellis (4) skates against the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C. Nashville’s revamping of the roster continued Saturday, July 17, 2021, with the Predators trading Ellis to the Philadelphia Flyers for defenseman Philippe Myers and forward Nolan Patrick. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)

PHILADELPHIA — Nashville revamped its roster some more Saturday, trading defenseman Ryan Ellis to the Philadelphia Flyers for defenseman Philippe Myers and forward Nolan Patrick. 

This is the second member of the Predators’ 2017 Stanley Cup Final roster Nashville has traded away.

Nashville sent forward Viktor Arvidsson to the Los Angeles Kings on July 1, while Philadelphia gets a defenseman in Ellis that can play on the top pairing. 

The Predators quickly traded Patrick to Vegas for Cody Glass. 

The Golden Knights also made a deal with the Rangers.

 The expansion draft is set for Wednesday.

