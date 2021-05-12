Perry, McDonagh lead Lightning in 7-1 win over flat Flyers

Philadelphia is two losses away from tying the club record of 10 consecutive defeats.

PHILADELPHIA — Corey Perry had two goals and an assist and Ryan McDonagh scored and had a pair of assists to lead the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 7-1 victory over the slumping Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday night.

Mathieu Joseph, Taylor Raddysh, Boris Katchouk and Pat Maroon also scored for the Lightning, who won their third in a row and ninth in the last 12.

Cam Atkinson scored for the Flyers, who have lost eight in a row.

