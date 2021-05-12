x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Perry, McDonagh lead Lightning in 7-1 win over flat Flyers

Philadelphia is two losses away from tying the club record of 10 consecutive defeats.
Credit: AP
Tampa Bay Lightning's Mathieu Joseph, center, reacts after scoring a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA — Corey Perry had two goals and an assist and Ryan McDonagh scored and had a pair of assists to lead the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 7-1 victory over the slumping Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday night. 

Mathieu Joseph, Taylor Raddysh, Boris Katchouk and Pat Maroon also scored for the Lightning, who won their third in a row and ninth in the last 12. 

Cam Atkinson scored for the Flyers, who have lost eight in a row. 

Philadelphia is two losses away from tying the club record of 10 consecutive defeats.

The team will get a shot at breaking the losing streak tonight, as they host the Colorado Avalanche at 7:00 p.m.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

In Other News

Ryland's journey to becoming EMU's all-time leading scorer | Sunday Sitdown