Perry, McDonagh lead Lightning in 7-1 win over flat Flyers

PHILADELPHIA — Corey Perry had two goals and an assist and Ryan McDonagh scored and had a pair of assists to lead the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 7-1 victory over the slumping Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday night.
Mathieu Joseph, Taylor Raddysh, Boris Katchouk and Pat Maroon also scored for the Lightning, who won their third in a row and ninth in the last 12.
Cam Atkinson scored for the Flyers, who have lost eight in a row.
Philadelphia is two losses away from tying the club record of 10 consecutive defeats.
The team will get a shot at breaking the losing streak tonight, as they host the Colorado Avalanche at 7:00 p.m.