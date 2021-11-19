x
Stamkos, Point lead Lightning past Flyers in shootout

Philadelphia has now lost eight straight regular-season games to Tampa Bay.
Credit: AP
Tampa Bay Lightning players celebrate after winning an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA — Steven Stamkos and Brayden Point each scored in the shootout and regulation to lift the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 4-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night.

Mathieu Joseph also scored in regulation for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning, who have won seven of nine.

Claude Giroux scored twice and Travis Konecny also scored for the Flyers, who have lost eight straight regular-season games to Tampa Bay.

The Flyers will host the Boston Bruins on Nov. 20 at 7:00 p.m.

