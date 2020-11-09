Couturier 3rd Flyers to be named NHL's top defensive forward

Sean Couturier is the third Philadelphia Flyers player to named the NHL’s top defensive forward.

The Flyers center was revealed as the Frank J. Selke Trophy award winner Thursday night.

He finished ahead of four-time winner Patrice Bergeron of the Boston Bruins, who was a finalist for the ninth time.

Ryan O’Reilly of the St. Louis Blues was last season’s winner. Couturier was named on 163 of the 170 ballots cast by the Professional Hockey Writers Association, and got 117 first-place votes.

The other Flyers to win the award were Bobby Clarke in 1983 and Dave Poulin in 1987.