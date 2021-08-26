x
Flyers sign center Sean Couturier to $62M, 8-year extension

Couturier counts $7.75 million against the salary cap with his contract that begins after next season and runs through 2029-30.
FILE - Philadelphia Flyers' Sean Couturier (14) plays against the Pittsburgh Penguins during an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, in this Saturday, March 6, 2021, file photo. The Flyers signed No. 1 center Sean Couturier to an eight-year contract extension worth $62 million. “As one of the premier two-way centers in the NHL, Sean has the rare talent to shut down opposing team’s top players while also contributing at a high offensive level," general manager Chuck Fletcher said in a news release. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Flyers have signed top center Sean Couturier to an eight-year contract extension worth $62 million. 

Couturier counts $7.75 million against the salary cap with his contract that begins after next season and runs through 2029-30. 

He won the Selke Trophy in 2020 as the NHL's best defensive forward. Couturier had 18 goals and 23 assists last season. 

The eighth pick in the 2011 draft has 443 points in 692 regular-season games and 22 more in the Stanley Cup playoffs. 

The 28-year-old has earned a reputation as a 200-foot player who excels at faceoffs and plays through significant injuries.

