Flyers C Couturier in danger of missing camp with injury

Philadelphia Flyers center Sean Couturier suffered an undisclosed injury and will be re-evaluated during training camp. He is considered week-to-week. The Flyers did not say on Monday when Couturier was injured.

According to multiple reports, Couturier is suffering from a back injury.

Couturier underwent back surgery in February and missed the rest of the season. He signed an eight-year, $62 million contract extension in 2021 and ended the season with 17 points in 29 games.

Over 721 games with the Flyers, Couturier has posted 180 goals and 280 assists.

The Flyers hired John Tortorella in the offseason for what is expected to be a rebuilding year.