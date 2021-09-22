x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Flyers' Hayes has abdominal surgery, to miss start of season

Hayes is expected to miss six to eight weeks after undergoing surgery.
Credit: AP
FILE - Philadelphia Flyers center Kevin Hayes (13) warms up before an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals in Washington, in this Tuesday, April 13, 2021, file photo. Flyers center Kevin Hayes had abdominal surgery Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, and is expected to miss six to eight weeks. Flyers coach Alain Vigneault said Hayes skated with his teammates at the team complex in Voorhees, New Jersey when he “felt something in his groin.” He had surgery and could miss roughly the first 10 games of the season. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia Flyers center Kevin Hayes has had abdominal surgery and is expected to miss six to eight weeks. 

The Flyers are set to open training camp this week, the preseason starts next week and Philadelphia plays the season opener Oct. 15 at home against Vancouver. 

The 29-year-old Hayes could miss roughly the first 10 games of the season. He scored 12 goals and had 31 points in 55 games last season in his second year with the Flyers. 

They could turn to 22-year-old Morgan Frost to take Hayes' spot and strengthen the team in the middle.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.