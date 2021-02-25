x
Giroux, Flyers top Rangers 4-3 despite Kreider hat trick

The Flyers were able to overcome a hat trick by the Rangers' Chris Kreider, taking a 4-3 victory.
Credit: AP
Philadelphia Flyers' Kevin Hayes, left, celebrates with teammates past New York Rangers' Brendan Smith after scoring a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA — James van Riemsdyk and Shayne Gostisbehere each scored a power-play goal and Claude Giroux had three assists in his return from a COVID-19 absence to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to a 4-3 win over the New York Rangers. 

Giroux played in his 903rd career game, tying Bill Barber for most in the regular season with the Flyers. Philadelphia got an NHL-high seventh power-play goal of the season from van Riemsdyk.

Chris Kreider scored a hat trick for the Rangers. 

The Flyers will now head to Buffalo to face the Sabres on Sat., Feb. 27 at 1:00 p.m.

