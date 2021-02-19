Rangers top Flyers 3-2 in shootout to stop 4-game skid

Kakko and Panarin scored in the shootout to give the New York Rangers a 3-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers.

Colin Blackwell and Brendan Smith scored in regulation for the Rangers, who snapped a four-game losing streak.

Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Joel Farabee scored for the Flyers, who were playing for the first time since Feb. 7 because of COVID-19.

Sean Couturier had Philadelphia’s lone goal in the shootout.

Philadelphia was without six players who still are in the COVID-19 health and safety protocol. Those include captain Claude Giroux, whose streak of playing in 328 consecutive games ended.

The Flyers will head to Boston to take on the Bruins on Sun., Feb. 21 at 2:00 p.m.