Flyers stave off elimination with 4-3 win over Islanders

The Flyers staved off elimination with a 4-3 win over the New York Islanders.
Credit: AP
Philadelphia Flyers center Sean Couturier (14) tries to hold onto the puck under pressure from New York Islanders center Casey Cizikas (53) and teammate Matt Martin (17) during the second period of an NHL Stanley Cup Eastern Conference playoff hockey game in Toronto, Ontario, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO, ON — Scott Laughton scored on a redirect in overtime after Philadelphia blew a late two-goal lead, helping and the Flyers stave off elimination with a 4-3 win over the New York Islanders. 

Philadelphia's Claude Giroux and James van Riemsdyk scored their first postseason goals after New York went up 1-0 on Josh Bailey’s first-period goal. 

New York tied it on goals by Brock Nelson and Derick Brassard 93 seconds apart. 

Laughton redirected Ivan Provorov’s at 12:20 of overtime and Carter Hart stopped 29 shots to pull the Flyers within 3-2 in the best-of-seven second-round series.  

Game Six is set for Thursday night at 7:00 p.m.

