PHILADELPHIA — Anthony Beauvillier scored on a wraparound 3:41 into overtime to give the New York Islanders to a 2-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday night.

Ilya Sorokin made 36 saves and increased his club-record streak for a rookie to eight straight victories.

Oliver Wahlstrom also scored for the East Division-leading Islanders, who have won 11 of 13.