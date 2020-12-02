Pulock's late goal helps Islanders beat rival Flyers 5-3

The Islanders recovered after giving up a three-goal lead.

NEW YORK — Ryan Pulock scored the tiebreaking goal with 41 seconds remaining and the New York Islanders recovered after giving up a three-goal lead to beat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-3.

Josh Bailey, Jordan Eberle and Leo Komarov each had a goal and an assist, and Matt Martin also scored for the Islanders.

Mathew Barzal had three assists.

Semyon Varlamov stopped 35 shots as New York beat its Metropolitan Division rival for the third time in three meetings this season.

Travis Konecny, Robert Hagg and Sean Couturier scored for the Flyers, who lost for just the fourth time in 12 games.