Parise's 3rd-period goal lifts Islanders past Flyers, 4-3

The reeling Flyers notched their franchise-record 13th straight loss.
New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) defends the goal as defenseman Robin Salo (2) as Andy Greene (4) and Philadelphia Flyers center Gerry Mayhew (20) look on during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin).

NEW YORK — Zach Parise scored the tiebreaking goal with just over eight minutes left in the third period and Ilya Sorokin made 14 saves as the New York Islanders edged Philadelphia 4-3 on Tuesday night. 

Noah Dobson, Anders Lee and Mathew Barzal also scored for the Islanders. 

Gerry Mayhew, Justin Braun and Claude Giroux scored for the Flyers, and Martin Jones had 29 saves.

Philadelphia will return home to hose the Los Angeles Kings on Sat., Jan. 29 at 1:00 p.m.

