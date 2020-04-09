x
Provorov lifts Flyers past Islanders in 2OT to force Game 7

Ivan Provorov scored at 15:03 of the second overtime and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the New York Islanders 5-4 to force a deciding Game 7.
Credit: AP
Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov (9) celebrates his winning goal against the New York Islanders with teammates during the second overtime period of NHL Stanley Cup Eastern Conference playoff hockey game action in Toronto, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO, ON — Ivan Provorov scored at 15:03 of the second overtime and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the New York Islanders 5-4 to force a deciding Game 7. 

Kevin Hayes, James van Riemsdyk, Michael Raffl and Scott Laughton also scored for Philadelphia, which won a third overtime game in a postseason series for the first time. 

Carter Hart made a career-high 49 saves. 

Mathew Barzal and Derick Brassard each had a goal and an assist, and Anders Lee and Matt Martin also scored for New York, which trailed 2-0 midway through the first period before taking leads of 3-2 and 4-3. 

Semyon Varlamov stopped 26 shots. 

Game 7 is Saturday, with the winner advancing to face Tampa Bay in the conference finals.  

