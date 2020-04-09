Provorov lifts Flyers past Islanders in 2OT to force Game 7

Ivan Provorov scored at 15:03 of the second overtime and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the New York Islanders 5-4 to force a deciding Game 7.

Kevin Hayes, James van Riemsdyk, Michael Raffl and Scott Laughton also scored for Philadelphia, which won a third overtime game in a postseason series for the first time.

Carter Hart made a career-high 49 saves.

Mathew Barzal and Derick Brassard each had a goal and an assist, and Anders Lee and Matt Martin also scored for New York, which trailed 2-0 midway through the first period before taking leads of 3-2 and 4-3.

Semyon Varlamov stopped 26 shots.