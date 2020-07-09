Isles East finals-bound after 4-0 romp over Flyers in Game 7

The Islanders ended the Flyers' season with a crushing Game 7 performance, shutting out Philadelphia while scoring four goals.

TORONTO, ON — Thomas Greiss stopped 16 shots and the New York Islanders advanced to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 1993, beating the Philadelphia Flyers 4-0 in Game 7 of the second-round series Saturday night.

Brock Nelson had a goal and two assists, and defensemen Scott Mayfield and Andy Greene scored 3:46 apart in the first period.

Anthony Beauvillier had an empty-netter with 6:18 left and New York bounced back after failing to close out the series in losing the previous two games in overtime, and advanced to face the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Greiss posted his first career playoff shutout in his first Game 7.

The loss proved to be end of the elongated 2020 season for the Flyers, who earned the top seed in the Eastern Conference at the beginning of the NHL's return to play.

Over the team's stretch run, they received standout performances from young goaltender Carter Hart, who won his first playoff series as a starter.